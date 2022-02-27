Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.08. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $24.35 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

