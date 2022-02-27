Brokerages Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.79 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 8,884,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,474,628. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 235,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 105,483 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

