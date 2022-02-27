Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

