Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,271,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after buying an additional 3,131,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $39,996,000.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

