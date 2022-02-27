Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.01). Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 104,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

