Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.10). Veru reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VERU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,279. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after acquiring an additional 156,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Veru by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veru by 18.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Veru by 46.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veru by 12.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.