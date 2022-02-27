Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.