Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will report $71.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. Aviat Networks posted sales of $66.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 37.41% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

AVNW traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $307.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.92. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $142,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

