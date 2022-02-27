Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.42. Corning reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $41.10 on Thursday. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

