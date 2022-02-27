Brokerages Expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

SAMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAMG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 32,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,779. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $229.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

