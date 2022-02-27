Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $967.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) will report sales of $967.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $948.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $988.33 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $800.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.50. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

