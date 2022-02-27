Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

Several research firms have recently commented on TACT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TACT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,276. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.96.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

