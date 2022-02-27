Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $70.58

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.