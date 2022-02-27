Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target at $3,351.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,618.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLWYF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($54.54) to GBX 3,885 ($52.84) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.93) to GBX 3,351 ($45.57) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF remained flat at $$36.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. Bellway has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

