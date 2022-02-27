Brokerages Set Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.86. 814,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,108. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 93,803 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.