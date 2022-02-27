Brokerages Set Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) PT at $23.40

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTR. StockNews.com upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 42,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $474.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

