Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target at $134.83

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $96.02 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 58.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

