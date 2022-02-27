Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $146.63

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,140,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,670 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 962,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 934,491 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,896,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,628,000 after purchasing an additional 834,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 485,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $150.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

