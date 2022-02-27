Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Price Target at $282.62

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.62.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.19. Cummins has a 52-week low of $198.13 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.