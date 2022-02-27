Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $13.66

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

