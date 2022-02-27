Brokerages Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target at $43.85

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE MAXR traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 819,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,709. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

