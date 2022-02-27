Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $78.33

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $102,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Palomar by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,923 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of -0.06.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

