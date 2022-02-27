Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $366.98

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,158,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.42. 2,729,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,172. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

