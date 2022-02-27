Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $42.00

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after buying an additional 246,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 16,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

