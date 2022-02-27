Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE HD opened at $316.65 on Friday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.15. The firm has a market cap of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

