Brokers Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Mills in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after acquiring an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

