Brokers Set Expectations for Hargreaves Lansdown plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($20.13) to GBX 1,224 ($16.65) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,093.40.

HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

