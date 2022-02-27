Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.55

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.02. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 111 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

