Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BLDR opened at $72.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.
In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.