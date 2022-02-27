Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $72.72 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

