Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 41807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.