Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $104.13 and last traded at $104.13, with a volume of 41807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.34%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BG. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,050 shares of company stock worth $60,555,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bunge Company Profile (NYSE:BG)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bunge (BG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.