Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS opened at $152.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

