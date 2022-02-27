Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $183.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

