California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Apollo Medical worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $50.51 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

