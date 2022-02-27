Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.10. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 1,252 shares.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.