Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $52.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.55. 293,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 314.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks (Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.