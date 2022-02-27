Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 135.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camping World will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 78,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 56.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

