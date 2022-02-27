Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$56.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $36.72 on Friday. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

