Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$33.10 and last traded at C$33.18. 62,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 480,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

