Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.30 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30, Briefing.com reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

Shares of CM stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.78. 1,026,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,781. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

