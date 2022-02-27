Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.72

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$69.72 and last traded at C$69.67, with a volume of 3221653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.40.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market cap of C$81.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total transaction of C$648,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.13, for a total value of C$2,706,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,648,114.63. Insiders have sold 288,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,656 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.