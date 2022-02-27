Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.44. Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 245.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 880,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,595. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,822 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $3,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

