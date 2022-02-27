Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.54

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$184.54 and traded as high as C$187.45. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$185.27, with a volume of 146,891 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$221.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$230.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$182.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$184.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

