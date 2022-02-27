Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $41.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $54.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 115.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $18.99 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

