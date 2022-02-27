Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $153.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

