Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 39,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 142,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE SHOP opened at $676.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.03 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,020.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,319.28. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

