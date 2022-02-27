Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.