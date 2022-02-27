Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

