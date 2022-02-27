Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,702 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after purchasing an additional 284,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

