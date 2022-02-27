Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.71

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.69, with a volume of 1083140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$891.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.