CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $87.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

CareDx stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. CareDx has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 0.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $1,766,210. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

